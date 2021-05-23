Boxing: WBO forces Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk to fight for heavyweight title

Anthony Joshua facing Oleksandr Usyk.

The heavyweight division He continues to face organizational problems. After the fight betweenAnthony Joshua and Tyson Fury by the unification of the division, the OMB has ordered a mandatory defense of Joshua’s scepter before Oleksandr Usyk.

Through a statement, the organization rejected the extension made by Eddie Hearn in which he was asked to give an update on Joshua’s situation, being Friday the deadline and not having a firm answer, I order the fight to take place.

“Please note that on Wednesday May 19, 2021, this Committee issued a Notice to Show Cause to Mr. Eddie Hearn on behalf of WBO Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua, requesting your status within 48 hours after issuing why the Committee should not order the start of negotiations between the mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua “says the statement.

Hearn had asked for an extension to keep Joshua free to continue looking for the fight with Fury, but the organization rejected it.

“Pursuant to our order of Friday, May 21, 2021, Mr. Eddie Hearn submitted email correspondence requesting an extension until Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9:00 (EST) to discuss the matter and other matters. related to Anthony Joshua. Considering that the legal advisor of the Usyk team, Mr. Patrick English, submitted an email correspondence objecting to Mr. Hearn’s request and arguing that the foregoing is unreasonable and that Usyk has the right to assert his rights as a mandatory challenger and, consequently, Mr. Joshua will proceed with his command or rescind the title. “

Osyk was Joshua’s mandatory fighter since 2019, But he had to step aside so Joshua could defend the title of the IBF against Kubrat Pulev, Although the fight was delayed, the British took the victory in December 2020 in the ninth round.

The next fight for Joshua was Osyk, but immediately rumors arose that Joshua will face Fury by stepping aside again. for this to take place on August 14, but before the controversies with Wilder, the WBO took action on the matter and ordered that they face each other.

Joshua now has ten days to come to terms with Usyk and his camp before the fight is sent to an immediate bidding hearing.