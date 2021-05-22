Boxing: Tyson Fury taunts Deontay Wilder and issues warning: “I’ll have to crack his skull.”

Tyson Fury could face Deontay Wilder in his first defense with the WBC belt in July. Gypsy King / AP

The rivalry between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has heated up again. After the former champion had a ruling in his favor to face the ‘Gypsy King’ for the third time or receive a large compensation, the Brit would have decided not to overlook the opportunity of the trilogy And even he has already been commissioned to warn the American.

Fury posted several stories on social media, where he mocked the amount of money he should give Wilder if he missed the fight. He also emphasized the many excuses Deontay made after their last confrontation.

Through reptilian comparisons to a recapitulation of the different statements of ‘Bronze Bomber’, Fury was in charge of ironizing the credibility of his next opponent: “No excuses … but: the costume was too heavy, Fury’s gloves were heavy, his legs were weak.I had bicep surgery, I was a zombie, a disloyal trainer, complications in the camp, the refer did a shit job … “; it enunciated the post.

As to the millionaire amount that Wilder will receive To keep Fury thinking about the duel against Joshua, Tyson assured that he does not think about giving him that amount: “What a joke Bronze Bomber has become, when he has asked $ 20 million to move. Looks like I have to break his skull again! ”

As for the possible date for the combat, it is said that the match will take place in Las Vegas on July 24. The ‘Gypsy King’ has added more than a year without activity and is ready for any confrontation in the coming months.