Boxing: Tyson Fury explodes against Eddie Hearn: “They’re in Canelo’s ass. Are you Billy Joe’s promoter, you bastard idiot?”

Fury criticizes Eddie Hearn for favoritism for Canelo in his fight against Saunders.

On two Saturdays, Canelo lvarez and Billy Joe Saunders They will play one of the most anticipated fights of the year, when they meet in Arlington, Texas, for the WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine belts at 168 pounds. A fight that has two boxers who are promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, but who on the British side believe that everything favors the Mexican.

Tyson Fury extern this in an Instagram story, after training with his friend Saunders, in which he threw some strong words against Hearn.

“Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn are complete idiots. They are deep inside Canelo lvarez’s ass. See the damn page. All Canelo, Canelo. Do you promote Billy Joe or not, you little bastard idiot? Fran Warren is worth 10 like you, Eddie, you little sausage. He knows how to promote boxers. That’s why he’s a Hall of Fame promoter, “said the Gypsy King.

Saunders sneaked into the story saying: “You liar shit”.

It is the last match due to the supposed favoritism for the Mexican less than two weeks before the fight at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Saunders hinted that the fight was arranged, to which Canelo replied: “The rest is talking, is to make excuses ahead of time, As for me, I’m going to go up on May 8 to win and what I want to do. “