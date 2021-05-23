Boxing: Tyson Fury drops the bomb during the fight between Ramrez and Taylor: signed the trilogue with Wilder and it will be on July 24 in Las Vegas

On July 24 in Las Vegas will be the third fight between Wilder and Fury. AP

Boxing has two great stories after Saturday night. The one of the present, which Josh taylor became the sixth undisputed champion in the era of the four belts, and that of the short-term future: Tyson Fury has already signed the contract for the trilogue against Deontay Wilder.

‘Gypsy King’ made the announcement of the deal prior to the show’s main fight in Las Vegas between Ramrez and Taylor, appearing on the set of ESPN to break the news.

“I have news: I just signed Deontay Wilder’s contract. I’m going to knock him out “, declared.

“I just signed the Deontay Wilder contract.” @Tyson_Fury showed up with some big news # RamirezTaylorpic.twitter.com / gapT5O7js5 ? ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 23, 2021

Wilder’s agent, Shelly Finkel, confirmed to ESPN that the contract was signed. Fury receive 60% of the purse, with 40% for Wilder. The fight will be on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The agreement comes just 6 days after a judge ordered that Fury was contractually bound to have the trilogy with Wilder. This knocked down plans for ‘Gypsy King’ to fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia over the summer after no monetary agreement was reached for Wilder to step aside and allow the fight between the British. As a consequence, the WBO ordered Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk.