Boxing: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou and the UFC champion rejects him

Francis Ngannou does not rule out fighting Fury but first he wants to establish his legacy in the UFC. Getty images

Tyson Fury looks everywhere for matches. After his fight against Anthoy Joshua entered a phase of uncertainty, the WBC champion has tried to provoke several rivals, one of them Francis Ngannou; although without much success.

The ‘Gypsy King’ published a video, on social networks, where invited the UFC heavyweight champion to have a fight: “This is a message for Francis Ngannou and the guys at the UFC. If you want some of this Gypsy King power, I’ll give it to you. Anytime, anywhere, if you want some of this money, you know where to go and find it, “Fury commented.

. @ francis_ngannou @ ufcpic.twitter.com / oGQX8d5DtT ? TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2021

However, despite the fact that the Cameroon-born has not ruled out venturing into boxing, ‘The Predator’ decided to rule out the possibility of facing the British in the short term. In addition, he ruled that he seeks to make his defense first as the division’s champion.

“I’ll deal with Jones first and then go with Fury later”; mentioned Francis on Twitter. Although it is not yet clear who will be the African’s rival; since ‘Bones’ has had a strained relationship with Dana White’s company and President has pushed for a showdown against Derrick Lewis and even a trilogy against Stipe Miocic.

Ill take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury ? Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn has expressed his wishes that he could still carry out the brawl that would unify heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia.