Boxing: Tyson Fury and Shaquille O’Neal challenge Jake Paul to face Tommy Fury

Tyson Fury and Shaquille O’Neal challenge Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury

The British boxer, Tyson Fury, with the former NBA star, Shaquille O’Neal, have asked Logan and Jake Paul, who organize a fight for the youngest of the brothers to face the youngest of the Fury, Tommy.

Through a video uploaded to the Instagram of the Gypsy King, together with his son and O’Neal they have asked the Paul brothers to organize the contest. TOmmy with a 5-0 record has exchanged words with Jake who has a 3-0 record.

His most recent contest, Jake beat the retired MMA fighter, Ben Askren, just in the first round. In the video, Tyson Fury’s son came out and said: “Jakey, where are you? My uncle is looking for you!”

Tommy then comes out to say: “This boxing shit is in my blood, I don’t play boxing.”

Shaquille also declared and after making a money gesture with his fingers said: “If you see this face, you know what it is. No matter the amount, don’t panic.”

Finally, Fury lunged and declared, “So, Jake, Logan, it doesn’t matter who it is. Go back these fuckers.” Fury looks at the camera and affirms. “Please contact us, I accept all bets, for any amount of money. Anytime, anywhere, anywhere. Tommy is knocking out Jake! ”