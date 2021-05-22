Boxing: Tyson Fury agrees to fight Wilder in July; Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury would abide by the resolution to face Deontay Wilder in a trilogy. AP

In a matter of hours, The fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the heavyweight unification went from being confirmed to being in limbo. The recent resolution in favor of Deontay Wilder, would force the ‘Gypsy King’ to first fulfill a trilogy before the American, to later focus on the rest of the titles.

Arbitration It fell like a hard blow to Fury’s team, The same that in the last hours he would have resigned himself to reschedule the duel against AJ to comply with the defense of the WBC belt. In fact, Tyson’s promoter Bob Arum commented that there would already be a date for the third lawsuit and that they will not seek to negotiate with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ so that he leaves the way free.

“We are not paying Wilder to step aside. Better get rid of it. We can do Fury vs AJ for November or December “; Arum commented for ESPN. While he assured that The fight between Tyson and the former champion will be booked for July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to the opinion of Judge Daniel Weinstein, the third fight must take place before September 15th. And although the plans of ‘Gypsy King’ were in a duel for August against Anthony, everything indicates that there will be a change of plans.

Following Arum’s words, the face of Matchroom Boxing,Eddie Hearn expressed to the public his annoyance at the arbitration and threw some darts for Bob Arum. However, I detail that you have already thought about an alternate duel for Joshua as part of his defenses for the IBF, WBO and WBA belts.

“The (Fury) team, Bob Arum told us that refereeing will not be a problem and that we can move on with this fight (vs AJ). They were wrong and that depends on them. That is now their problem, we hope they can solve that problem, “he said in a video.

Regarding the option for Anthony to carry out his brawl in Saudi Arabia, he stated: “If Team Fury doesn’t get going by the end of this week, we will have no choice but to find an alternate fight. Anthony Joshua wants to fight this summer, Oleksandr Usyk is mandatory, we have two or three other options. “

It should be noted that after the rematch between Fury and Wilder in February 2020, there is a clause to carry out the trilogue that same year; but due to the pandemic the plans fell apart. And although Tyson had agreed to the unification duel, now he must fulfill a duel in Las Vegas.