Boxing: The rivals that Eddy Reynoso wants for Canelo: Charlo, Spence and Benavidez

Eddy Reynoso wants Canelo to fight Charlo, Spence, and Benavidez.

Immediately after the victory of the Canelo Alvarez placeholder image over Billy Joe Saunders on May 8, the WBC middleweight champion, Jermall Charlo, retired on social networks to the king of the pound for pound when the Mexican made it clear that he wants to stay undefeated at his weight, 168 pounds, and that he wants to fight the IBF title holder, Caleb Plant.

Jermall Charlo has so much desire to fight with Canelo, who said: “I will lose my title and go to 168 (pounds), make the fight NOW ”

Alvarez’s lifelong entrant, Eddy Reynoso, revealed that they will accept a fight against Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) si am willing to upload two divisions to face Canelo.

”We are ready. Let’s negotiate. We are ready to face Charlo, whoever he is. I think it will be a great and interesting fight, “Reynoso declared to Little Giant Boxing.

Alvarez is the WBC, WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Champion. Has made public his desire to unify the division ever since he fully entered at 168 pounds last year, when he beat Britain’s Callum Smith.

Since then, Canelo has already defeated Avni Yildirim and Billy Joe Saunders, and is looking to play his fourth fight in just ten months on the Mexican Independence weekend, 18th of September.

But before a dispute against Charlo, it is clear for now that the rival to beat is Caleb Plant. The Canelo coach declared about Saul’s possible next rivals: “First of all, you have to start negotiations with the people of Plant, when you reach an agreement with your promoter. It’s an important fight, we’ll see what’s next later. I like the Charlo fight, Errol Spence if he goes above 147 pounds, and David Benavidez too. ”

Jermall Charlo has just defeated Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous and indisputable decision on June 19.

Regarding the event, Canelo’s coach said: ” It was a great fight. I have known Montiel since his career began and I have always believed that he is a great fighter. It took him a bit to win the fight. But I think he’s at the level of becoming a world champion. ”