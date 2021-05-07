Boxing: The Puerto Rican Flix Verdejo, accused of the kidnapping and murder of his pregnant lover

Puerto Rican boxer Flix ‘El Diamante’ Verdejo surrendered to federal authorities in Puerto Rico on Sunday after being accused of the violent murder of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, 27 years old and with whom he had an extramarital affair. Her lover was expecting a child from the pgil. The corpse of the young woman was found on Saturday floating in a lagoon in the capital of the country. The Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the identity of the body on Sunday morning.

Verdejo, with a professional record of 27-2 and 17 KO’s, faces three charges: kidnapping, carjacking and the murder of his lover and an unborn child. The FBI has also revealed that it has the cooperation of the person whom Verdejo allegedly called on April 27 to ask her for help to “end” the pregnancy of Keishla Marlen, with whom she appears to have had a relationship for 11 years.

BREAKING: Video from @TelenoticiasPR that shows the moment when boxer Flix Verdejo turned himself in to federal authorities tonight, in the case of the murder of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz. # PuertoRicopic.twitter.com / DmHulNgRJ2 ? Robby Corts (@RobbyCortes) May 3, 2021

Two days later the boxer contacted the victim and they arranged to meet near her residence. Verdejo and the witness, whose testimony the FBI has, met him in a black Dodge Durango, which has already been impounded.

According to the FBI report, the boxer He would have hit the woman in the face before drugging her. AfterTogether with her companion, they tied her hands and feet with a cable and tied her to a stone block. Then they threw her body from the Teodoro Moscoso bridge and shot her.

NOW | Keishla’s relatives arrive at the Federal Court, where Flix Verdejo is being held. pic.twitter.com/coXyiqPIW7 ? Pedro Martnez (@pmartinezvelez) May 3, 2021

The pgil has spent the night in federal prison. If found guilty, he faces the maximum penalty: the death penalty.