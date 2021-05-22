Boxing: The Massive Contract That Will Make Fury and Joshua Millionaires

Anthony Joshua

Tyson fury has already confirmed that the match between him Anthony Joshua It will take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14. Until yesterday, ‘Gypsy King’ refused to enter the game of promoters – Eddie Hearn, essentially – giving credibility to the date and place of the contest for the unification of all the heavyweight titles.

Fury had said that until he had guarantees of the money that was going to come in from the fight, he did not lift a finger. The Manchester pgil, who has been in Miami for several weeks, already has his fees guaranteed by the Saudis, and hence he launched a message on social networks. What’s more, the WBC champion started by saying: “I just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia”.

Despite everything, its promoter Bob Arum insists that the final contract is not yet signed. and that is why there is no official announcement. What ESPN has revealed is the amount that each pgil will receive: $ 75 million for Joshua and $ 75 million for Fury. There is also a game of 5 million destined to pay the rest of boxers in the card and other expenses.

The bag of each of the main protagonists is one of the largest in boxing history. In fact, AJ and the ‘Gypsy King’ will only be below Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. ‘Money’ earned $ 275 million for fighting Pac-Man, who took $ 150. And again Floyd starred in another great deal by kneading 250 million vs. ‘The Notorious’, what is pocketed 85. Mayweather can still boast in this list of the 80 million that gave him his duel with Canelo.