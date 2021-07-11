Boxing: The madness of Oscar de la Hoya: “I plan to challenge Canelo Álvarez if Mayweather does not give me revenge”

De la Hoya plans to challenge Canelo Álvarez. AP

In the purest Rocky Balboa style. The american Oscar de la Hoya spoke with ESPN and revealed his plans to return to the ring, which includes challenging the best pound for pound of the moment, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

“The plan is to do a fight in September and do another one in November. Then on Cinco de Mayo 2022 challenge the best boxer in the world, Mayweather and if he doesn’t want to give me revenge, challenge Canelo Álvarez “, confessed the Golden Boy

with a very Mexican expression, De la Hoya revealed the reason for challenging Álvarez: “If they are going to screw me up, I’ll screw myself up the best.”