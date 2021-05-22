Boxing: The huge number that Deontay Wilder is offered to step aside and that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua face off

Deontay Wilder will receive a large amount of money for not fighting Tyson Fury. AP

The fight for the unification of heavyweights Come in Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua remains on hold after a judge upheld the clause of a third fight of the Gypsy King before Deontay Wilder.

Although the decision is not easy, Tyson Fury still has a choice to avoid Wilder and it is that the American fighter accepts a millionaire figure to step aside and that the agreement with Joshua will come true in August.

In an interview for BBC Radio 4, the promoter of Fury, Frank Warren, said they are working to reach an agreement with Wilder and that he accepts the 20 million dollars so that his fight does not occur.

“Until we can come to terms with the folks at Deontay Wilder, I can not say that [Fury vs Joshua] definitely happen. But we are working hard to overcome that. ANDWe were talking last night and hopefully we can do it. If not, Tyson, if you want, go to the fight with Wilder. They are the only two options. There is a one cutoff point when a decision must be made and in which direction Tyson is going. I expect Deontay to accept less than $ 20 million. “

The conflict started last year, when the third fight between Fury and Wilder had to be called off due to the pandemic and not reaching an agreement in December, the English fighter’s team opted to go to Joshua.

The situation did not please Wilder, who put an arbitration so that the clause of his contract was fulfilled. It was this Monday that the judge ruled in favor of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and now they will have to fight or wait for him to accept the money.