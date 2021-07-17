Boxing: The date for the rescheduling of the Fury vs Wilder III after the positive of the ‘Gypsy King’ for not completing his vaccination

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fight in October.

The fight for the heavyweight title between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was scheduled for Saturday, July 24, but the positive for ‘Gypsy King’ coronavirus put plans on hold.

Promoter Bob Arum spoke to BoxingScene to silence rumors that the British had not been vaccinated and that was why he had been infected.

“He has no problem with that. He was vaccinated in Miami, the first dose, and said that he did not want to receive the second because he did not want to feel bad about the vaccine so close to the fight “, declared the developer. “Instead, he caught Covid.”

Arum had said in June that Fury had already completed his vaccination, but the promoter admitted that he got confused. “I knew it had a dose and I thought it was from Johnson & Johnson, but it wasn’t, it was Modern”.

Fury spoke with the promoter several times in the last week and Arum assures that he is better. “His mood was fine. He had chest congestion on Thursday, but by Monday morning he was much better. “

Arum revealed that the third fight between Fury and Wilder would have to wait three months, with October 9 in Las Vegas as the most likely date. Fury would be in England for a few weeks before returning to America to finish his preparation.