Boxing: The Canelo Team returns and they boast the hard training at the hands of Eddy Reynoso

The Canelo Team returns and boasts the hard training of Eddy Reynoso

The Canelo Team has returned to training with Eddy Reynoso. The boxers are already preparing to face the second half of the year and seal a possible duel.

With a full group, Sal lvarez’s teammates showed on social networks the intense training they had in the ring. Among the main novelties, was Ryan Garca, who In the last few weeks, he has been getting into a rhythm looking for an eventual fight against Gervonta Davis.

As for Andy Ruiz, the former champion continues with his adaptation. After having triumphed against Chris Arreola, the ‘Destroyer’ hopes to finalize one more duel in the year; however there are still no reports of any rival in negotiations.

While super featherweight champion scar Valdez, showed the demanding training he was subjected to. On the other hand, Sal ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is still waiting to announce the unification brawl against Caleb Plant.