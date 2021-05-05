Boxing | The boxer Poli Díaz is arrested in Las Palmas

Poli Díaz (Madrid, 1967) He was arrested this Tuesday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where he had been residing again for two months.. The eight-time European champion had several pending cases from years ago (and other recent ones) and had not presented himself to any of them despite having received several subpoenas. and, after arrest, will be brought to justice. At 53, he was on the island where he had been training for months to return to boxing in the short term. Their last match was held more than 20 years ago, on March 16, 2001.

“My problems with bad habits are long gone, so I’m not going to talk about this.. I am living a new stage dedicating myself to what I like, training people and transmitting my knowledge to other generations. In recent years I have been very calm with my partner at home, residing in the Canary Islands “, said last February the ‘Potro de Vallecas last February. He was training and, if the evolution of the COVID pandemic -19 allowed it, in November he wanted to box again in an exhibition match at the Wizink Center in Madrid against a prestigious rival about whom he still does not want to reveal anything.

Policarpo Díaz Arévalo He retired from boxing in 2001, but his name has not been forgotten. He was the most media fighter of the 80s and 90s and his name is still etched in everyone’s mind. “I have felt a lot of support from the public, although there have been times in my life when I did not,” he told AS. “When I saw Tyson, who at the age of 54 decided to come back (in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.), I said to myself: ‘Why not me?’