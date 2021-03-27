Boxing: Terence Crawford, the welterweight champion who shies away from the division’s great contenders

Terence Crawford has avoided the great welterweight fighters. AP

Terence Crawford aroused the controversy, after will question Sal ‘Canelo’ Álvarez from avoiding the great black fighters in the middleweight category. However, the welterweight champion’s words for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) were harshly exposed, after hundreds of fans recriminated the fighter who over the last few years avoid confrontations that cast doubt on his undefeated record.

‘Brote’, who ranks as one of the top two welterweights today, has stood out for his great knockouts throughout his career. The American has won this way 28 times; Besides that his record is 37-0.

But until now, Crawford’s big stain has been to shy away from a unification showdown with Errol Spence Jr. After both won in their last defenses, everything pointed to that both could see each other’s faces in the ring; but Terence has mentioned multiple times that he is not interested.

“I’m going to leave it at that. Just this chapter for me is completely closed”; commented on social networks the pgil of the OMB.

For its part, Nor has he managed to seal the fight against Manny Pacquiao or Shawn Porter; who have also featured in the top five at 147 pounds. In fact, the latter claimed that he had sufficient conditions to take the victory by KO.

Regarding the future of Crawford, the promoter Eddie Hearn has communicated that in the forced list of the champion are the ‘Pac-Man’ or the African American ‘Showtime’ And apparently Terence has no escape so

Although his match against Kell Brook didn’t paint badly, Crawford’s career has had quite a few shades of gray and only a fight against Spence or a resounding victory against Pacquiao or Porter could put him in the place that public opinion has demanded so much of him and send a clear message to all the retractors.