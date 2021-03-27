Boxing: Terence Crawford accuses Canelo Álvarez of avoiding black boxers: “We give him more problems”

Terence Crawford accuses Canelo Álvarez.

Canelo Álvarez is ready for one more fight on his mission to achieve the unification of the 168 pounds against Billy Saunders, amid criticism after his fight against Avni Yildirim. Is now Terence Crawford, who made a strong accusation for the Mexican.

In an interview for DAZN’s AK & Barak Show, Crawford asserted that Canelo shied away from fighting black boxers, all this because they are the ones who really cause you problems.

“He has moved away from Jermall Charlo and [Demetrius] Andrade for a long time. When you look at Canelo’s career, it’s like he shunned black wrestlers. I think black wrestlers give him more trouble. “

The The Mexican’s career has had some complications, having his only defeat before Floyd Mayweather and a controversial win over Erislandy Lara in 2014, where he took the fight in split decision.