Telemundo boxing

Boxeo Telemundo, the # 1 Spanish boxing show in the US, continues its cycle of special reps This Friday, May 15 at 12 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Telemundo with the story of the former world champion Orlando “The Phenomenon” Cruz, the fighter and pioneer who made history on Boxeo Telemundo as the first openly gay boxer.

How to watch Telemundo Boxing?

Telemundo boxing It is broadcast on Telemundo and, via streaming, on the Telemundo Deportes application. Each special installment highlights the best matches around the stories featured, with special commentary from experts offering new perspectives and anecdotes to viewers. In addition, additional news and content, including the best moments in the boxers’ trajectories, can be seen on TelemundoDeportes.com after each episode.

Who is Orlando “The Phenomenon” Cruz?

cross joins Florida Boxing Hall of Fame member, René Giraldo, and Edgar López to relive his most memorable Boxing Fights and his personal story as the first openly gay athlete in the sport. The special episode highlights the iconic fight of October 19, 2012, when faced with Jorge PazosHis first test after declaring his homosexuality and which later led to a victory for the WBO Latin Featherweight title. Also, the program will show the combat of Cruz against Aalan Martínez in Las Vegas on March 15, 2013, a fight that established him as the # 1 contender in the featherweight division. It should be noted that Cruz entered the ring twice to play world championships: the WBO featherweight (against Orlando Salido the 12 October 2013) and the WBO Lightweight (against Terry Flanagan on November 26, 2016).

Telemundo boxing will culminate its cycle of special repetitions next Friday, May 22, with a look at the beginnings of the champion’s career in four divisions, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

More about Telemundo Boxing:

After its debut in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to become the number 1 contact sports program among US Hispanics on both cable and broadcast television. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 championship fights and featured many of boxing’s greatest stars on their path to stardom and their first championship victories, earning them the reputation of being the program “where champions are born”. Among those stars is Saúl Canelo Álvarez, who won her first professional boxing title at “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable champions who have paraded on the show are Juan Manuel Márquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solísand many others. In addition, renowned Boxing Hall of Fame members have appeared on the show as Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Félix Trinidad.

