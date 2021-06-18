Boxing: Tefimo Lpez tests positive for COVID-19 and does not fight George Kambosos

Tefimo López tests positive for coronavirus and his fight is canceled. AP

The fight between Tefimo Lpez and George Kambosos will not be held on Saturday because the world champion tested positive for coronavirus, so your fight be postponed for the following months of 2021.

In an interview, Thriller’s Ryan Kavanaugh told . that Tefimo had undergone a PCR test in Las Vegas where he tested positive after presenting some symptoms.

“Tefimo Lpez had symptoms of COVID-19, which has been confirmed this morning after a test. The entire Triller Fight Club card, including the main event, is rescheduled for August 14. Best wishes to Teofimo and his family, we hope they get better soon. We can’t wait to see this pike battle on August 14. “

The entire billboard will move to the month of August, in which Jono Carroll will measure Andy Vences, Michael Hunter vs Mike Wilson and for the super middle title between Franchon Crews and Elin Cederros.