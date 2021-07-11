Boxing: Sylvester Stallone advises Conor McGregor: “I’ll be a fool if you don’t fight Jake Paul”

Jake Paul could face Conor McGregor in the coming months. . images0 commentsComment

Conor mcgregor He is on the verge of the third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. But regardless of the result you get, there are several paths for your next opponent. Inclusive there are several reports that do not rule out that Jake Paul appears on the radar.

For the youtuber, one of the main objectives in the world of boxing is to get in the ring against the Irish. Even if McGregor has shown no interest in fighting Jake in the near future; many assure that ‘Notorious’ should not reject that bet.

One of them is the famous actor Sylvester Stallone, who recently stated that Conor should not shy away from the possibility of getting a large pay-per-view: “ With the amount of money there could be, he will be a fool if he does not accept it. Think about it “; mention for TMZ Sports.

The former UFC two-division champion has been tempted to return to the boxing world. His initial plan was to get on Manny Pacquiao, he could take a 90 degree turn and accept the lawsuit against Paul, if you have no complications with Dana White’s business.

