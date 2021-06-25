Boxing: scar de La Hoya will fight Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva will fight Oscar de la Hoya in a boxing match. .

scar de la hoya He would already have his next rival in mind after Vitor Belfort. The former world champion seek to seal a fight against Anderson Silva, to later continue on the path to combat against Floyd Mayweather.

According to information from Lance Pugmire, the ‘Golden Boy’ has the former UFC fighter on the list. The Brazilian recently returned to boxing, after a 16-year hiatus, where he beat Julio Csar Chvez Jr. in Jalisco.

The possible duel against Silva will be the second in the return of the Mexican American. However; Like the fight against Belfort, De La Hoya would fight alone with Silva in an exhibition. Although that detail has not yet been officially clarified.

The brawl against Vitor is scheduled for September 11, so an eventual fight against Anderson could occur until the end of the year or even 2022. De La Hoya has announced his plans to have a rematch against ‘Money’, so he hopes to have a rapprochement in the following months.