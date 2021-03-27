Boxing: scar de La Hoya: “Ryan Garca is the real deal in boxing”

scar de lla Hoya believes that Ryan Garca is the best fighter. Getty Images

The Ryan Garcia’s future in boxing looks like i might dazzle fans or so i promised scar de la Hoya, who mentioned that future fights he WBC lightweight champion.

In an interview for the AK and Barak SiriusXM radio show, De La Hoya asserted that Ryan’s current rally will serve to place him against any rival you want.

“I need Ryan at the top of the boxing world, I need him to make the decisions. Ryan García literally has the world in the palm of his hands. Ryan just has to let us do our job, that’s all. “

On the other hand, at the end of the fight between Vergil Ortiz and Maurice Hooker, The promoter asserted that for the following weeks he will have a new plan to defend his title.

“We have something special in line for Ryan. I’ll sit down with him next week. And we will present you with a plan that will lead you to world title status. That will lead to stardom. So we’re excited about Ryan. He is the real deal. They dropped him in the first round, he came back and showed what it’s all about. “

Although it has several proposals, De La Hoya said they will take it easy on their next rival’s decision.

“Ryan is in a unique position, all the world champions are calling him instead of him calling all the world champions. So it is a unique position. We just have to be very smart in how we plan his career. “