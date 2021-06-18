Boxing: scar de La Hoya returns to the ring to face Vitor Belfort

De La Hoya returns to the ring for a display. AP

The exhibition fight boom in the world continues and is now Oscar de la Hoya who joins to face one of the UFC legends, Vitor Belfort, in a 10-round match.

De La Hoya, 48, and Belfort, 44, will wear 12-ounce gloves to the fight, which they must reach above the wlter weight and It is scheduled to take place on September 11 in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya retired from professional boxing since he fell by technical knockout against Manny Pacquiao in December 2008, while Belfort did it just three years ago, finishing 26-14, including 18 knockout victories.

Yet The property that will host the fight is not revealed, the truth is that it will take place in the city of Las Vegas in a Triller Fight Club PPV.