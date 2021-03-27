Boxing: scar de la Hoya: “I’m sure I will work with Canelo lvarez again”

Oscar de la Hoya does not close the doors to work with Canelo lvarez again. Getty images

Last year, Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez ended her employment relationship with Golden Boy Promotions and since then he has been searching for fights on his own with the support of Eddie Hearn. However, despite the differences in the last year, Oscar de la Hoya still dreams of doing events hand in hand with the tapato.

Through an interview with Ak and Barak SiriusXM, De La Hoya reaffirmed that he has no grudges against Álvarez and congratulated him on the recent alliance he has had with Hearn: “It makes me happy that they are going to work long term and I’m sure they have a deal together (with Eddie Hearn). It’s good news for everyone, because as long as Canelo fights, the whole boxing world wins. “

The former boxer assured that the possibilities for him and Canelo to work always exist and he hopes to do so sooner rather than later: “I wish him all the best (to Sal Álvarez). I am pretty sure I will work with him again, I have no doubt. People always think that the grass is greener on the other side. We’ll see “; mention.

In addition to his work within sporting events, De La Hoya has been training to have an exhibition fight within the next few months. However, although there are no details yet on who his opponent will be, he hopes to improve his physical qualities to optimally get back into a ring.