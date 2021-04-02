Boxing: scar de la Hoya hopes to return to the ring … against Floyd Mayweather!

Oscar de la Hoya wants to face Floyd Mayweather.

scar de la Hoya seems ready to return to the ring and ensures that you are looking for a fights against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. However, this fight is still far from taking place according to what Chris Mannix mentioned in an interview for Boxeo DAZN.

“I’ve been training for quite a while, and they actually came in the other day, and I didn’t know it was that good? … I forgot how good it was.. There is something ah, I want to keep fighting, keep training. I want to see how my body supports itself. We all know a Mayweather fight is going to be huge. “

The former boxer assured that his return was inspired by Mike Tyson’s fight then that he was going back to fight Roy Jones Jr. “I’ll just have to listen to my body. One thing that struck me was that President Biden He said we were going to officially open on the 4th of July. Maybe the 4th of July could be the date. “, He affirmed.

The first time the two boxers saw each other was in 2007, where Mayweather took the victory by split decision and clinched the World Boxing Council (WBC) super welterweight title.