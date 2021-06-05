Boxing: scar de la Hoya gets into an argument with Canelo lvarez: “This guy does everything wrong”

Oscar de la Hoyan continues with the series of comments against Canelo lvarez. Getty images

scar de la hoya continues with the series of criticisms of Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez. The former promoter of the cover launched a series of comments on social networks; where He attacked the fighter’s technique and accused him of evading fights so as not to jeopardize his winning record.

During a video where Canelo instructs young boxer Dylan ‘La Amenaza’ Capetillo, De La Hoya did not sit idly by and made a harsh comment to the best pound for pound: “Please, this guy does everything wrong“; he assured.

“Head up when he throws hooks. On your heels, feet flat.What else? Oh yeah, avoid Charlo “; added the former fighter. And although he loved Jermell Charlo, currently the only one in the family who could face him because of the weight would be his brother Jermall; who is in the middleweight category.

After lvarez was blunt about the differences he had with De La Hoya years ago, the face of ‘Golden Boy Promotions’ He counterattacked by saying that Canelo hasn’t earned enough since their contract ended. He also pointed out that he prefers to empower Ryan Garcia, who aims to be the next big star.

Oscar de la Hoya’s comment reached Sal, who was forceful about the comments made by the promoter: “Do me a favor and fuck off”; wrote the best pound for pound.