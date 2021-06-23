Boxing: scar de La Hoya challenges Floyd Mayweather to a rematch

Oscar de la Hoya calls Floyd Mayweather to have a rematch fight. .

scar de la hoya return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort on September 11 in an exhibition match. And although the fight has not yet taken place, the ‘Golden Boy’ wants to keep thinking big and he hopes to finalize a rematch against Floyd Mayweather in the coming months.

The former Mexican-American champion recently confessed to DAZN his desire to put on gloves against one of the most transcendental rivals he has ever had. De la Hoya pointed out that he would challenge Mayweather once he completes a two-show repair.

“I want to make the biggest comeback in boxing history. I want to have two of these fights and in the third I want to call Floyd Mayweather. He still wants to prove something in boxing and prepare me “; the former super welterweight champion noted.

However, De La Hoya seems to be interested in an official duel rather than an exhibition against ‘Money’. Something that It is not in Mayweather’s plans, as he has said that he would only go up in demonstration suits: “If I feel good in the next two fights, I will call him”; commented the 48-year-old veteran.

The only time Scar de la Hoya faced Mayweahter in 2007 for the WBC super welterweight crown. The victory went to ‘Money’ by split decision and the duel is remembered due to the controversial entry that starred the former best pound for pound, where he came out wearing the colors of the Mexican flag.