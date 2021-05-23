Boxing: scar de la Hoya challenges Dana White to a boxing match: “I’ll kick your butt”

Oscar de la Hoya wants to return to boxing and face Dana White. Getty images

After it became known that Dana White prevented a fight between Oscar de la Hoya and Georges St-Pierre, the different claims have not been long in coming. Now the face of Golden Boy has returned to the load to launch a challenge to the president of the UFC.

De La Hoya recently posted a tweet where he showed his discontent against White and even dared to provoke him to get into the ring in an exhibition duel: “Unblock GSP, give him a chance to fight. How about we get in the ring little bitch? After kicking your butt I will fight a real man “; manifest.

In recent months the former world champion has sought a brawl that will bring them out of retirement and although came close to sealing a deal against the UFC Hall of Fame, White decided to reverse the now-MMA analyst’s deal.

The UFC president has repeatedly shown his dissatisfaction with the events organized by Triller. So that Dana White is unlikely to decide to leave the office to put the gloves on for De La Hoya.