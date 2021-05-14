Boxing: Saunders will have to undergo surgery after the fight against ‘Canelo’ lvarez

Boxing “Being away for a long, long time,” said his agent.

Saunders receives a left foot from Canelo lvarez.

The triumph of ‘Canelo’ lvarez against British Billy Joe Saunders left as sequels that the European boxer will have to go through the surgery due to fractures to his face, promoter Eddie Hearn said

The The Mexican’s victory ended in the eighth round after the KO suffered by Saunders before the crowd of about 73 thousand spectators who filled the facilities of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).

“I just got to the Dallas hospital, Billy Joe Saunders spent the night in the hospital. He suffered multiple fractures in the orbital area and underwent surgery this afternoon, “Hearn posted on a social network account.

The European boxer received a severe injury to his right eye and coach Mark Tibbs He prevented his pgil from going out to fight in the ninth episode to avoid a worse injury to his head. After the fight is over, Saunders was rushed to the hospital. “Being away for a long, long time,” Hearn explained.