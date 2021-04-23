Boxing: Saunders hints that the fight against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez could “be already arranged”

Less than a month before the fight between Billy Joe Saunders and ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the British fighter, in an interview for iFL TV, hinted that the match might be arranged. Some statements that come after promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his plans for a fight in which Álvarez will face Caleb Plant to unify the 168-pound titles, assuming that the Mexican will be victorious in the fight against ‘Superb’ . “When people make other plans before this plan is realized, it is because of certain things. “Maybe the fight is already fixed and the results are already predisposed. We know that there is a lot of corruption in boxing, so two things: either the results of this fight are already fixed or the dice will roll fairly for everyone.”he added.

In addition, the British also commented that the fight will have a Mexican judge and none English. “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but I want someone to explain it to me, but to begin with, it’s not acceptable, it’s not an even court, is it? Let’s be fair, I’ve been keeping quiet, but I’m not blind.” , he sentenced.