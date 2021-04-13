Boxing: Ryan Garcia’s Weird Diet to Stay Slim and Fit – Just Three Meals and Coffee

Ryan Garca shares his curious diet.

Ryan Garcia has burst into the boxing world and social media since his victory in January that gave him the interim lightweight title of the WBC, since then he has been waiting for a rival showing his training, lifestyle and now his strange diet.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Garcia and his chef Manny Durn shared what the boxer eats on a normal day, leaving of course he is not like any other athlete, since he does not consume much food.

Garcia revealed that he starts his day with a Yakult then runs 5 miles (8.0467 Kilometers) and then does eight rounds of shadowboxing Before you have a bite, that is always a cup of coffee.

“I go back and decide if I want to eat or not, how my body feels. I listen more to my body. Sometimes I don’t eat anything. But I always make coffee. “

When you decide to have breakfast, Garca eats avocado toast with turkey breast, cheese and a fried egg accompanied by an orange juice. Your next meal is before your afternoon workout which consists of two hard-boiled eggs.

For lunch, something lighter, your chef prepares ground turkey with salsa and guacamole with rice and lettuce.

The strangest thing is that Ryan Garcia rarely dines something that Duran himself qualifies as having a stomach of a five-year-old.

“He doesn’t eat that much, his stomach is probably so small right now, like a five-year-old’s. Sometimes I wait for him to order something, and he just isn’t hungry. “