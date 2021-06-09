Boxing: Ryan Garcia warns upon his return: “I’m back and I’m hungrier than ever”

Ryan Garcia promises to come back stronger. .

The former WBC light interim champion, Ryan Garcia is back to training and in his social networks he asserted that, after overcome mental health problems, he is ready to fight.

Garcia has been out of the ring since January when Luck Campbell was imposed and when he was about to defend the scepter before Javier Fortuna he had to retire from fighting for anxiety and depression.

After a month missing, The King returned to the networks where he promised to be ready and stronger than ever to regain his place in boxing.

“Whatever happens, I can fight and I go in there to put up the best fight for the world to watch. I become someone else in the ring and I like it better. I know my troubles were made public, but I’m still a fighter. Hungrier than ever, boxing is my life and I’m ready to fight, I love you guys for supporting me at this weird time, but I’m ready to start training and give you your money’s worth. ”

In another post, Garcia also mentioned that it was not an easy moment what he lived and even wished his rivals never go through that.

“Coming back soon. The pain made me stronger, I pray that my enemies do not go through what I did. “