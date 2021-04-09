Boxing: Ryan Garcia teaches Logan Paul to knock out Floyd Mayweather

Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul have a training session.

Ryan Garca continues to show his quality on social networks and now the ring with the famous YouTuber has risen, Logan Paul, who he gave classes to knock out Floyd Mayweather in his exhibition match which is still undated.

On his YouTube channel, the interim WBC lightweight champion shared a video in which shows a workout at Logan’s gym and took the opportunity to give him advice in a round of sparring.

“Don’t back down, find that rank, keep that rank. You should think in your mind, ‘I’m not going to give ground no matter what.’ Make yourself comfortable in an uncomfortable situation, that’s what you need to learn because l will try to make you feel uncomfortable “, The King told Logan as he taught him how to protect himself and back off.

After several workouts, join the body shot challenge and compete with each other, Ryan dared to predict that Logan was going to beat Money: “Logan Paul, be fighting Floyd Mayweather. I must tell you, this man is going to defeat Floyd Mayweather. “