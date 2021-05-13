Boxing: Ryan García returns to training after his depression problems

Ryan Garca returns to training. Getty Images

After having given up the fight against Javier Fortuna due to depression problems, Ryan Garca returned to training this Wednesday and revealed it on his Instagram account.

“Thank you to everyone who shows your support! With the help of my support team and my family, I am moving forward. I will never know why anxiety and depression hit me like a truck and why I am still recovering. But I am trying to deal with the problems I have! This bag is my anxiety and I swing with all my intention to destroy it !! “, wrote the fighter.

Along with the message, Ryan added a video in which he is seen training calmly and so far there is no confirmation on whether to resume the fight against Fortuna.