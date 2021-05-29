Boxing: Ryan Garcia is left without interim WBC lightweight title

The boxer will be out of the ring for a while

The boxer, Ryan garca, is stripped of the interim lightweight title from the World Boxing Council What did he get when he defeated the Olympic medalist Luke campbell for his apparent mental health problems, so he loses the opportunity to fight in front of Javier Fortuna and go for the full world title.

A few weeks ago, Ryan decided to retire for a time from the world of boxing to take leave to deal with his mental health problems. So the CMB I decided to sanction the fight and organize one between Fortuna and Joseph Daz.

The winner of the fight between Fortuna and Joseph Daz receive the opportunity to face each other for the title of CMB to the winner of the match between Devin Haney and Jorge Linares, which will be held in the Vegas, Nevada.

Ryan has publicly said that he hassuffered from anxiety attacks in addition to depression, so it is possible that the license I requested was to overcome all these problems with which you have been burdened in recent months.