Boxing: Ryan Garcia Charges Conor McGregor: “He doesn’t know how to box, he’ll put a hundred thousand dollars so he can’t knock out Jake Paul”

Ryan Garca criticizes Conor McGregor and bets against him.

Ryan Garca knows that a match between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul would be striking, although he is quite sure that the Irish fighter won’t be able to knock out YouTuber, since he asserts he is not such a good boxer.

In an interview with SportsJOE, The WBC Interim Lightweight Champion discussed Conor’s fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, and he mentioned that his defeat was due to not knowing how to box.

“People can say what they want. When I saw Conor fight Mayweather. Conor can’t box. He can’t box. “

Despite his criticism, Garca thinks that if he accepts the challenge with Jake Paul it would be a more even fight.

“If Conor was smart, He would ask Jake Paul to enter the Octagon with him. If you’re the biggest star, you should because Conor isn’t that good of a fighter in my opinion. Can you make improvements? Of course, anyone can. How much can you I don’t know. He gets in the ring again with someone good, he is not going to win. It just isn’t. I think he and Jake Paul, if they bring the same fight that brought Floyd against Jake Paul, that’s more competitive, I promise you. “

Garcia’s statements went further and even I bet money that The Notorious couldn’t knock Jake out.

“I’ll put a hundred thousand dollars into that he can’t knock out Jake Paul. You can write it down right now. He’ll put a hundred thousand into that he can’t knock out Jake Paul. Will you win? Maybe. Although not knock him unconscious. “