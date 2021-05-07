Boxing: Ryan Garcia breaks the silence about his depression: “I suffer a lot emotionally”

Ryan Garca did not fight Javier Fortuna after suffering from depression and anxiety. AP

Ryan garca decided to cancel his defense for the WBC title against Javier Fortuna after he disclosed that he suffered from depression and anxiety problems. After the message issued by the Mexican American fighter, the criticisms and questions did not wait in social networks; however recently the fighter He issued a message in which he assured that he continues to receive help in this regard.

Through a story on Instagram, Garcia pointed out all the naysayers who had accused him of faking an illness to get out of the lawsuit. He also pointed out that he continues to make an important effort to overcome his problems.

“I see a lot of people talking about what they think is going on with me. I am struggling every day and I am suffering a lot emotionally. If someone has experienced anxiety and depression at high levels she knows that just smiling and acting like things are okay doesn’t mean they are “; the fighter commented.

Similarly ‘King Ryan’ commented that her depression is not due to problems with her family: “I am writing this in shock and I am suffering more. I am not going to do anything to try to be happy. I am not just having a bad day. No, I have no problems with any of the people in my life. this happened. And to all the other people who say I’m using it to get out of my fight, I didn’t want to give up money for my family … “; he added.

On the other hand, prior to his fight against Billy Joe Saunders, his training partner Canelo lvarez sent a message of support to Garca and assured that he understands the situation for which he has decided not to fight for now.