Boxing: Ryan Garcia: “Anxiety tried to kill me, but I’m ready to get back in the ring”

Ryan Garcia is ready to get back in the ring. Instagram

Ryan Garca returned to his normal activity in training and social networks, where he shares his progress after suffering a strong episode of anxiety and depression that forced him to leave the WBC Light Acting Scepter.

Despite all that he has lived, the 22-year-old already has his sights set on returning to the ring without neglecting the misstep who lived in recent months, in addition to making the issue of mental health visible on social networks.

In its most recent publication, The King shared a photo of him after running and asserts that he feels better than ever to fight.

“Batteries charged. I feel so much better now, I’m ready to get back in the ring. Anxiety tried to kill me Fuck it, LET’S GO! “

A fight is expected soon for the former champion and for Team Canelo to put him back in the spotlight to find another scepter in their division.