Boxing: Ryan Garca sets a date for his retirement to dedicate himself to MMA

Ryan Garcia already knows when he’s retiring from boxing. AP

One of the great promises of world boxing, the American Ryan Garca, already puts his mind away from boxing and has set a date for his retirement to engage in another contact sport.

“Hey, let me tell you something, Ben, I’ve never said this on air. But after, I always said to retire at 26. Everyone looks at me like crazy, right? But I’m doing it to get into the MMA ring. “ Ryan told Ben Askren on the Fierce Talk podcast.

Furthermore, the ‘King’ has asked Askren to instruct him in mixed martial arts: “So I’m going to need you to teach me some fighting techniques before I even start trying to dive in there. So a little bit of a fight, and then we’ll get out of there. “