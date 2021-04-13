Boxing: Ryan Garca, on the fight against Javier Fortuna: “I will destroy you if I have to, I can’t wait”

Ryan Garcia has a record of 21 wins and zero losses

The young promise of the boxing world,Ryan Garca, gave clues about his next fight, which will be against Javier Fortuna And it is that through his Instagram account he published a photo where he mentions that I can not wait to face the boxer, the agreed date will be July 22.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) had asked Ryan to face Fortuna for the defense of the interim lightweight title, the winner would face Devin Haney holder of the highest belt in the body in the 135-pound division.

Garcia comes from beating in January Luke campbelhim, so his record went up to 21 wins with 18 knockouts and zero losses, a large number for the young man of only 22 years old. For his part, the Dominican, Fortuna, has a brand of 36 wins, 25 via chloroform and five lost fights.

Besides that he has not lost since 2018 when he was defeated by Robert Easter Jr By split decision, for what could be the toughest contest yet for Ryan Garcia, the announcement is expected to be made official in the coming weeks.