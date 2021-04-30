Boxing: Ryan Garca confirms that he left the fight against Fortuna due to depression

Ryan Garcia suffers from depression and therefore canceled his fight AP

The Mexican American boxer, Ryan garca, was going to expose his WBC title on July 9 to the Dominican, Javier Fortuna, but it was Ryan himself who canceled the fight due to depression and anxiety problems.

Through his Instagram account, he announced that he will take time off to attend to his health problems, which is why he is withdrawing from this contest. “As many of you already know, I have struggled with depression and anxiety for some time and I overcame it many times, but I need some time off and I finally choose to get help with my mental health, “Garcia wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you all for the support and all the people who have been watching me”, he wrote.

Previously, Garcia had said not to fight this time due to health problems but did not specify what they were. After this news, it was Fortuna’s promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, said it was the president of Golden Boy who gave him more details about Garcia’s retirement.

Just last April 13 they had confirmed that on July 9, 2021 this fight was going to take place but now it is suspended. The winner of this contest was to be the next mandatory official challenger to world champion Devin Haney.