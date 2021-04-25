Boxing: Ryan Garca cancels his fight with Javier Fortuna and raises suspicions about his health

Ryan Garca announces his exit from the fight against Javier Fortuna. AP

The Ryan Garcia’s return will have to wait. The champion of WBC Light Acting Scepter He announced on his social networks that he will not be able to take the fight against Javier Fortuna of the summer for health reasons.

Through Instagram, Garcia mentioned that he prefers to focus on his personal health and well-being before returning to the ring, although he did not specify the exact cause of his decision.

“I know this news may be disappointing for some of my fans, but today I announce that I am withdrawing from my fight on July 9th. At this time it is important to monitor my health and well-being. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself. I hope to be back soon and can’t wait to get back in the ring when I’m healthier. I want to thank God, my family, my doctors and those who support me, “he wrote on instagram.

Garcia comes from becoming champion in January, when he beat Luke Campbell by knockout, and from there his fame grew. On different occasions they related him to rivals such as Manny Pacquiao and Gervonta Davis, but the WBC gave him the mandatory defense of his title against the Dominican, Fortuna.

Garca had said on previous occasions that facing Fortuna would be a setback in his career, but in the end he had to accept it to keep the title, that is why his This decision raises more questions about his health among his followers.

A few months ago, The King spoke about his mental health, where he revealed that he lives with anxiety and depression, a situation that could be the main reason for retiring, since he did not mention any physical injury or shown anything on his social networks in which he is very active.