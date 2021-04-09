Boxing: Ryan Garca accepts the fight against Javier Fortuna for the WBC title in the summer

Ryan Garca and Javier Fortuna will meet in the summer for the interim lightweight title.

The King is back. Ryan Garca seems to have no other way than to accept the fight against Javier Fortuna for the interim lightweight title he has held since January 2021, all after the CMB forced him to defend the crown.

According to information from ESPN, Ryan and Fortuna will have agreed to fight for the summer, Although they still have no date or place, which will leave out July 10, which is when it is expected to face Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Ryan had said on other occasions that his plans were only Gervonta Davis or Manny Pacquiao to return to the ring this 2021, but the Council announced their fight earlier this month before Fortuna was a rival who had already despised the fighter himself.

The agreement seems to come after a week of negotiations between the promoters of both, leaving the financial issue settled for the contest to take place in the middle of the year.

Fortuna is 36-2-1, 25 KOs, He has also won the junior lightweight title, but has not fought since his no contest with Adrian Granados in 2018.