The Ringside Physicians Association (ARP) He reported Saturday that he agrees to the resumption of combat sports, provided additional precautions are taken.

After all sports were suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, including combat, the ARP announced its position on a possible resumption of activities.

The ARP is the body that provides education, training and certification for world-class physicians worldwide. On April 6, the ARP recommended that “all combat sporting events be postponed until further notice.” Sports leagues are currently discussing the resumption of operations in the likely near future.

On Friday, the UFC unveiled its calendar for the month of May, informing that it will hold its first event since March 14 next Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, under the full regulation of the Florida State Boxing Commission with additional security requirements for all parties involved.

In this regard, the ARP reports that Any organizer of an event should consult with public health officials and experts.. “Although it is impossible to eliminate all the risk of COVID19, precautions can be taken to reduce the risk of viral transmission,” says the ARP statement.

He adds that “many sports commissions, organizations and promotions are developing new guidelines to limit exposure to everyone involved in events, including athletes, their teams, commission staff and support staff.”

“Procedures for combat sporting events regarding COVID precautions19 should be actively developed, regularly reviewed, and modified based on evolving knowledge and scientific evidence presented by public health authorities. These guidelines should also involve officials from local and regional public health, as well as infectious disease experts and epidemiologists, “the statement underscores.

Sources said that some state sports commissions are in the process of developing new regulations related to COVID-19, including the requirement that athletes and support staff undergo coronavirus screening prior to events.