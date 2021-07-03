Boxing: Ricky Hatton: “Jake Paul is a fucking comedian, never fight Canelo lvarez”

The former British boxer criticized Jake Paul. AP / .

Thecriticism of Jake Paul because of their foray into boxing they don’t stop. Boxing legends are YouTuber’s main detractors And now it’s Ricky Hatton who had no mercy to end the intentions of the fighter to face Canelo lvarez.

After announcing his match against Tyron Woodley, Jake mentioned to TMZ that in about five years he could be facing Sal lvarez for the WBC scepter, something that angered the ex-British boxer and called him a comedian.

“I was hearing more nonsense from this Jake Paul. The interviewer turned around and said that what he has done in the ring speaks for itself. He’s boxed with another damn YouTuber, a basketball player, and an MMA fighter. What has he done in the ring speaks for itself?

“Are they kidding us? Paul said he doesn’t see why he can’t fight Canelo for the WBC belt in five years. Never mind a YouTuber, this guy is a fucking comedian! I want to knock him out myself! “Hatton told The Metro.

Although Jake’s proposal has not been funny in boxing, it is almost impossible for him to face Canelo lvarez, and it is that the Mexican champion has shown his disapproval to the Paul brothers, since he believes that they do not respect boxing and that they only show.

Recently, the multi-champion scoffed at Logan Paul’s fight against Floyd Mayweather, to the poster a tweet with an emoji of disappointment due to the result of this.