Mexico City,- Together, the promoter Zanfer, TV Azteca, the CdMx Box Commission, the World Boxing Council and the CdMx health authorities have reached an agreement so that next Saturday, June 20, boxing activity will return, behind closed doors.

With the intention of complying with the provisions of the health authorities, the protocols and recommendations will be followed before and during the function, so that the measures to be taken are always focused on preserving the health and safety of the participants.

Covid 19 tests will be carried out on boxers and their work teams, as well as all personnel (promoter, television, judges, referees, production, technicians, installers, logistics, medical services) that will take part in the event.

The measures of confinement and healthy distance will be complied with since the participants report to the official headquarters of the concentration, the use of face masks for all those involved in the event, in addition to medical gloves in their corners, will be mandatory.

‘Vaquero’ will head the evening

In the stellar fight, world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (31-1-0, 27 ko’s) will take on 10 rounds at featherweight against capital Uriel “Yuca” López (15-13-1, 6 ko’s) .

In the main backup fight, Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (25-2-0, 14 ko’s) will go to Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (12-3-1, 3 ko’s) 10 rounds, in the Pluma division

Three other fights will complement the card, with some of Zanfer’s most prominent prospects, such as Sergio Chirino Sánchez (14-1-0, 8 ko’s) who will face 8 rounds in the Pluma division against Gustavo Alan Piña (10-2- 0.6 ko’s). Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (20-2-2, 7 ko’s), on her way to regain her world championship, will have an interesting 8-round test in the flyweight division against Edith “Pantera” Flores (10-14-0, 3 ko’s) ), while 6 Rounds, in a flyweight fight, Iván García (undefeated dn 5 bouts) will face Roberto Palomares, with a record of 5-4

