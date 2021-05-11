BOXING | PUBLICATIONS The biography of Muhammad Ali told by family and friends

It is recurrent in all the sports media in the world from time to time that they publish who they believe are the best athletes in history. Above the nationalist interpretations there is a cluster of stars that exceed those geographical limits and have become luminaries without possible discussion., and if they also transcend sports, they become legends and references. That happens Muhammad Ali, born in 1942 as Cassius Clay, and died in 2016, who is considered one of the greatest of all time.

As a boxer he changed his sport, a unique heavyweight champion, an Olympic champion in 1960, who threw his gold medal into the river when he discovered that success did not prevent him from being discriminated against because of his race when entering a dance hall, that He resigned from the US military losing millions, his titles and spending years in jail, and that in 1996 he finally received in the recognition of his country when he lit a cauldron at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

This Wednesday, May 12, a biography of the star will be on sale in Spanish bookstores (23.90 euros) told of people close to him, family, friends, rivals, and journalists who worked with Ali during his professional career. That is, in the first person they offer details and anecdotes not previously told.

This biography is written by Fiaz Rafiq, sports journalists, related to combat disciplines, and author of other works about the boxer, and that in Spain it is published by Libros Cúpula, which in recent months has also published other biographies, such as that of Kobe Bryant, or the autograph of Jasikevicius, the Barcelona basketball coach.