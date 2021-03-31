Boxing | Pacquiao plans to fight Crawford in Abu Dhabi in June

Filipino fighter Manny Pacquiao is in talks to return to the ring after an absence of nearly two years., according to a source from the developer Top Rank.

Pacquiao would mark his return to fight the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion, the American Terence Crawford, on June 5, added the same source.

It is also noted that 42-year-old Pacquiao would face Crawford in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In his last fight, in July 2019, Pacquiao (62-7-2, with 39 knockouts) defeated American Keith Thurman. and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title, becoming a 12-time world champion. The WBA recently named Pacquiao as its “champion in recess.”

While Crawford, 33 (37-0, 28 KOs), who was the undisputed junior welterweight champion before moving up the division, he last fought last November, knocking out Kell Brook. It was Crawford’s eighth straight victory by knockouts. Pacquiao has been knocked out only once in his last 43 fights, since 1999.

The source also indicated that “Negotiations have been going on for a long time, and although there is still no assured agreementIf it takes place, Abu Dhabi is the venue and the date will be June 5. “