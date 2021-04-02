Boxing: Pacquiao On Racism Towards Asian Americans: “Fight With Me Instead”

Pacquiao sends a message about the attacks to the Asian community

The Asian community going through a pretty tough time in the United States by registering a large number of attacks against him and these abuses have already been reported in the media. A few days ago, protesters in New York protested in front of the Manhattan district attorney’s office after they stabbed an Asian man near the Chinatown neighborhood.

One of the biggest attacks on this community was when a man in Queens He called an Asian-American woman a “Chinese virus” and spat at her son. “They are random attacks. We are asking for it to be recognized that these crimes are occurring,” one of the activists at the march told the NY Times.

Faced with these situations, one of the best Asian boxers and in history, Manny Pacquiao, has been one of the defenders of the Asian community although he has done so with two very different messages. On the one hand, the pgil wants to end hatred towards Asians and said: “We have a color in our blood! Stop discriminating. LOVE AND PEACE FOR ALL!”. But on the other hand, he also lashed out at the attackers and shared a poster with the legend: “Fight me instead.”

“Pacman” is not alone in this fight against racism. Stars like LeBron James, Chiney Ogwumike, Naomi Osaka, Jeremy Lin, Dwyane Wade, Trae Young and the NFL Players Association They have also denounced abuses against the entire Asian community.