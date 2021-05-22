Boxing: Oscar de la Hoya responds to Canelo: “I did it; with me I earned more”

Oscar de la Hoya speaks after Canelo lvarez’s controversial statements. Getty images

After Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez will launch forceful phrases about his time at Golden Boy Promotions, scar de la Hoya responded to the comments and dismissed part of the comments. The former fighter played down several of the phrases and assured that the now best pound for pound would be better with him.

Through a video posted by Nelssie Carrillo, De La Hoya assured that part of the success that the cover has had is due to what he did with it. He also stated that he paid him better during fights.

“If he spoke, the truth is that he is fine. I did, I saw him during so many fights. The fact that he doesn’t credit me is an example of what tells you what his character is like. You can’t give me respect. He made 15 million in this fight (against Suanders), I was paying him 40 “; he said in the video.

Regarding your plans for the future, The Mexican American stated that he has his sights set on building a project with Ryan Garca: “The next champion, of the greatest, will be Ryan Garca”; He said.

On the other hand, nothing has yet been confirmed about the fight to mark the return of Oscar de la Hoya. It was recently revealed that The UFC rejected a proposal to face the Hall of Fame, Georges St-Pierre.